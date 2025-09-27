Param Sundari will now be available for free streaming for all subscribers on THIS OTT from October 24, 2025. For early access, it can be rented from October 10. The film features the charming pair of Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra

Param Sundari OTT Release: After its box office run, the romantic comedy-drama 'Param Sundari' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra is now ready for release on an OTT platform. Information about when and where it will stream has also been revealed. Directed by Tushar Jalota, 'Param Sundari' was released in theaters on August 29, and its box office run is now almost complete. The film received positive reviews from critics and had great word-of-mouth publicity. Despite this, the film couldn't perform exceptionally well in terms of earnings. But it is certain that it will be a hit on OTT.

When and where to watch Param Sundari on OTT?

According to reports, the film's screening on the digital platform will begin on October 10. But there's a catch. The film can be watched on Amazon Prime Video from October 10, but a fixed amount will have to be paid as rent. However, 14 days later, from October 24, Amazon Prime Video subscribers will be able to watch the film for free. Additionally, the film will also be available to the audience of OTT Play.

'Param Sundari' Budget and Earnings?

'Param Sundari' is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The budget of this film is said to be around ₹60 crore. The film earned ₹7.255 crore on its first day, and its first-week collection was ₹39.75 crore. The film's lifetime net collection in India was ₹51.23 crore, and its worldwide gross earnings were ₹84.2 crore. The film failed to recover its budget at the domestic box office and was declared a flop.

Param Sundari Star Cast

Speaking of the star cast of 'Param Sundari', besides Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, the film also features Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Tanvi Ram in important roles.