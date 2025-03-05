Oscar-winning film 'Wicked' on OTT: Netflix or Jio Hotstar? Where and when to watch Ariana Grande's film?

Oscar 2025, the most prestigious award event in the film industry, named its winners on March 03.  'Wicked', directed by John M Chu, was nominated for an Oscar.  Learn more about its OTT release here. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Mar 5, 2025, 9:49 AM IST

The Oscars 2025 hype has died down.  Many low-budget films performed well at the Oscars this year.  Many musicians and films have garnered accolades during the exhibition, which has sparked widespread interest.  

article_image2

This episode features the film 'Wicked', which won two Academy Awards at its 97th edition.  The film, which stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and Jeff Goldblum, will be released on demand soon.  


article_image3

What OTT platform will Wicked be available on?  

Wicked, directed by John M Chu, hit theatres in November of last year. The picture quickly gained popularity after its premiere. The picture also did well at the box office. According to recent reports, the OTT release would be available on Jio Hotstar on March 21, 2025. Ariana Grande, a well-known musician, also plays the lead in Wicked, for which she was nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars in 2025.  

article_image4

Earned crores at the box office

In terms of foreign profits, the picture Wicked had reached $700 million. At the same time, it made $460.6 million at the domestic box office. According to recent reports, the film will be released in Japan on March 7.  

article_image5

Ariana Grande at the Oscars 2025

Ariana Grande, a popular American pop singer and actress, has a unique personality across the world due to her skill. Ariana Grande's fashion choices frequently surprise people.

article_image6

At the Oscars, the singer and songwriter wore a white gown. This outfit is from the Schiaparelli Spring-Summer 2025 collection. Instead of leaving her hair free, Ariana matched her hairdo with a lower bun.

