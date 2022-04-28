Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oops moment alert: Nushrratt Bharuccha wardrobe malfunction; netizens criticise paparazzi (Video)

    First Published Apr 28, 2022, 4:11 PM IST

    Nushrratt looked stunning in a halter-necked backless pastel blue maxi dress. The actress had an oops moment owing to her backless dress as she was entering the studio.

    Nushrratt Bharuccha's wild wardrobe selections never fail to amaze fashion police. Nushrratt is now making headlines due to her fashion choices.

     

    Nushrratt is now making headlines due to her fashion choices. On Wednesday, the Bollywood diva, who is known for her glamorous looks, was photographed at Empire Studios in Mumbai. Nushrratt looked stunning in a halter-necked backless pastel blue maxi dress. (Video)

    The actress had an oops moment owing to her backless dress as she was entering the studio. Nushrratt, on the other hand, handled it like an expert. Paparazzi photographed the event. However, a part of the internet voiced outrage with the close-up view of Nushrratt's clothing, accusing the photographers of breaching her personal space by zooming in on her.

     

    Nushrratt Bharuccha is presently filming 'Selfiee,' a film starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi and directed by Nushrratt Bharuccha. In Bhopal, the actress recently filmed for the Dharma Productions film.

    She reunites with filmmaker Raj A Mehta on 'Selfiee,' with whom she previously collaborated on the Netflix anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans.' 'Selfiee,' which also stars Diana Penty, is Bharuccha and Kumar's second collaboration following their forthcoming film 'Ram Setu.' Also Read: Is Anushka Sharma 'bad luck' for Virat Kohli? KRK wants Virat to divorce Anushka; read his tweet

    Bharuccha said she's excited to work with Hashmi and Penty on the film, which is an adaptation of the Malayalam comedy-drama 'Driving Licence,' which was released in 2019. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's walk-in closet will make you go-green with envy; take a look

     

