Is Anushka Sharma 'bad luck' for Virat Kohli? KRK wants Virat to divorce Anushka; read his tweet

'Virat Kohli will get his form back after divorce with Anushka Sharma,' said a source; KRK criticised the actress and got mercilessly attacked by social media users.



Virat Kohli is currently facing the most difficult challenge of his career. He has been trying to find his form this IPL season, scoring just 128 runs in nine matches. Ravi Shastri has recommended Virat Kohli, who struggles to find his form, to withdraw from the IPL.

In a chat on Jatin Sapru's YouTube channel, Ravi Shastri allegedly stated, "I believe a break would be beneficial to him since he has played nonstop cricket and commanded the side in all formats. Taking a break will be prudent of him. You know, you have to strike a balance now and again.

He went on to say, "He's already in the competition this year (IPL 2022), and if necessary, he'll play tomorrow. He's already entered the competition (IPL 2022), but if it comes down to it, if you want to extend your international career and make an impact there for 6-7 years, withdraw out of the IPL."



While everyone is concerned about Virat's form, Kamaal R Khan's opinion on the ex-captain of the Indian cricket team is receiving a lot of criticism as he blamed his wife Anushka Sharma for his bad form. Well, this is nothing new though. Also Read: Aamir Khan turns makeup artist for daughter Ira; check out her latest Instagram post

One user wrote, " Shame on you Fake person Kuch to Sharam karo Tumko aur tumare biwi ke divorce ki baat huvi to Kisi ki achchi zindagi barbad mat karo." Another user adviced if him to elete his tweet, " Bahut hi ghatiya baat boli hai apne… Thodi si bhi insaniyat hai to delete karo". Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's school mark sheet will shock you; take a look