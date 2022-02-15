On Randhir Kapoor's 75th birthday, Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor spotted at his home (Photos)

Kareena Kapoor with Taimur Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and many more arrived at Randhir Kapoor's home for his 75th birthday lunch

Randhir Kapoor is celebrating his 75th birthday this year, and it looks like the celebrations have already begun at his Mumbai house.



Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur Ali Khan were seen arriving at Randhir Kapoor's suburban home.

Kareena Kapoor looked perfect in a graphic shirt and black pants, posed for the paparazzi before heading towards her father's residence.

Karishma Kapoor with her daughter clicked at Randhir Kapoor's residence. She was also seen carrying Kareena's son Jeh Ali Khan.

Neetu Kapoor was seen posing for the camera outside Randhir Kapoor's suburban home in Mumbai. She also came for Randhir Kapoor's birthday lunch.