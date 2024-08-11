Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday, Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifted actress yacht, 100 iPhone and more; read on

    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifted her an exquisite private yacht for Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday. He also allegedly promised Rs 15 crore and 300 flats to the victims of the Wayanad landslide. 
     

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 11, 2024, 4:50 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, presently incarcerated in a Delhi jail, reportedly gave actress Jacqueline Fernandez a boat named after her for her birthday. In a message to Jacqueline, who celebrates her birthday on Sunday (Aug 11),

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sukesh disclosed that the boat, titled "Lady Jacqueline," was the same one she chose in 2021. Sukesh promised her that the boat will be delivered this month, with all taxes paid, making it completely genuine.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday, Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote a passionate letter to convey his love and appreciation for the actress. Sukesh greeted Jacqueline as "My Baby Girl, My Bomma," and wished her a very happy birthday, blessed her with success, health, and all her wishes for the year. He stated that despite their physical separation, their thoughts and spirits are still united.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sukesh explained that he prepared a unique birthday gift for her, recognising her interest in animal welfare and assisting needy people. To honour this, he made a Rs 15 crore gift to the welfare of landslip victims in Wayanad, Kerala, as well as 300 houses for families impacted by the catastrophe.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    He insisted that no monetary present, whether a plane, boat, Birkin bag, or diamond, could offer her as much delight as helping others. To assure her delight, Sukesh sent a whole team to collaborate with the Kerala government to carry out these promises.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In addition, Sukesh unveiled a second birthday surprise: a boat titled 'Lady Jacqueline,' which she had chosen in 2021. The genuine and tax-paid yacht would be delivered that month, symbolising their shared ambition of sailing together.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sukesh said how much he missed her, pledging to make up for all the anguish he caused and looked forward to celebrating August 11th, 2025, together in a 'Romeo and Juliet' way. He concluded his letter by offering 100 'iPhone 15 Pro' prizes to her followers as a thank you for your support, with winners chosen from YouTube by his staff. He also noted their mutual love of beaches and sailing, emphasising the yacht as a symbol of their desire to spend time together on the ocean.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar, arrested on May 29, 2015, on allegations of cheating and criminal conspiracy under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, is still facing legal obstacles. His arrest also breached the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act and the Maharashtra Protection of Depositors' Interests (in Financial Establishments) Act.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Despite being granted bail by the Bombay High Court last month, Sukesh is still detained due to multiple other unresolved charges against him, putting him behind bars while the legal procedures continue.

