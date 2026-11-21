If 'O.M' continues its run at this pace on Saturday and Sunday, trade circles predict it will touch the Rs 100 crore mark in its first 3 days. With Dhanush's Tamil movies not seeing expected success over the last few years, crossing Rs 100 crore in 3 days would mark an excellent comeback for him. Moreover, with release issues (deal disputes) resolved at prominent theaters like Rohini, which did not screen the film on day one, the collection for 'O.M' is highly likely to increase from today.