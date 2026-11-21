A new Home Alone sequel is in early development at Disney, featuring original star Macaulay Culkin collaborating with filmmakers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg to revive the beloved holiday comedy franchise.

Disney Developing New Home Alone Sequel With Macaulay Culkin Involved

Los Angeles [US], November 21 (ANI): A sequel to the popular Christmas comedy franchise 'Home Alone' is in early development at Disney, with original star Macaulay Culkin joining filmmakers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg for the project, according to Variety.

Rogen and Goldberg are working on the script alongside Culkin and will also produce the film through their production banner, Point Grey. Plot details and casting information have not yet been disclosed. Disney declined to comment on the development. However, the project may take some time to move forward as Rogen and Goldberg are currently focused on completing preparations for their original horror-comedy film for Universal, which they are also planning to direct, as per the outlet.

The original 'Home Alone', released in 1990, featured Culkin as Kevin McCallister, a young boy accidentally left behind when his family departs for a Christmas vacation. After initially enjoying his freedom, Kevin finds himself defending his home against two burglars, Harry and Marv, popularly known as the Wet Bandits. Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern played the burglars in the film. Directed by Chris Columbus and written by John Hughes, the film also starred Catherine O'Hara, John Heard and Robert Blossom. Its success led to the 1992 sequel, 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York', which brought Culkin back as Kevin in another holiday adventure, this time set in New York City. The franchise subsequently continued with 'Home Alone 3' in 1997, which introduced Alex D. Linz in the lead role. Three more films followed, including two television movies and the 2021 Disney+ release 'Home Sweet Home Alone', according to Variety.

Speculation about Culkin returning to the franchise emerged last summer. The possibility gained fresh attention after the actor appeared as an adult Kevin in a Christmas-themed McDonald's advertisement, bringing back memories of his iconic role. While it remains unclear whether the upcoming project will be a direct sequel or a fresh take on the beloved franchise, Culkin's reported involvement has already sparked renewed interest among fans of the original films, as per the outlet. Further details about the project, including its storyline, director and release timeline, are awaited. (ANI)