Image Credit : Asianet News

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s latest film OG, directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya, is creating a sensation in the Telugu states and overseas. A high-voltage gangster action drama, OG is setting records in advance bookings, with massive hype surrounding its release.

The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead, with Priyanka Mohan as the heroine and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, and Subhalekha Sudhakar play key roles. Premiere shows began on Wednesday, September 24, with packed theaters and sky-high excitement.

The moment fans have been waiting for has arrived, now it’s time to see if OG lives up to the expectations and gives Pawan Kalyan another blockbuster.