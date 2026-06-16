Odiyan: The Age of Illusion: Karan Johar Backs Malayalam Mythological Thriller
Odiyan: The Age Of Illusion: Dharma Productions is making its Malayalam cinema debut with Odiyan: The Age of Illusion, a mythological epic inspired by Kerala folklore. Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier, the film promises scale, mystery
Dharma Productions Steps Into Malayalam Cinema
In a landmark collaboration, Dharma Productions has joined hands with Prithviraj Productions for Odiyan: The Age of Illusion. The film is being produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Supriya Menon, marking Dharma’s first-ever Malayalam-language production. The project signals a major expansion for the production house into regional storytelling rooted in India's diverse cultural traditions.
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A Mythological Tale Inspired By Kerala’s Folklore
Set in 19th-century Kerala, the film revolves around the legend of the Odiyan, a feared shape-shifting figure deeply embedded in local folklore. The story follows the chaos unleashed when this mysterious entity targets a powerful matriarchal family. Blending mythology, psychological tension and supernatural elements, the narrative explores the fragile boundary between reality and illusion.
Rahul Sadasivan Leads His Most Ambitious Project Yet
The film is directed by Rahul Sadasivan, known for acclaimed works such as Bhoothakaalam, Bramayugam and Diés Irae. With Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier headlining the cast, the filmmaker aims to bring one of Kerala’s most enduring legends to a larger audience. Both Karan Johar and Prithviraj have expressed enthusiasm about preserving the cultural essence of the Odiyan myth while presenting it on a grand cinematic scale.
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