    Nora Fatehi's latest lehenga worth Rs 1.39 lakh; girls you must check this out

    First Published Nov 16, 2021, 2:07 PM IST
    Nora Fatehi looks beautiful in an orange lehenga with silver blouse for her new song Kusu Kusu promotions

    Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is currently busy promoting her viral song Kusu Kusu from John Abraham's movie Satyameva Jayate 2. The song has gone viral and has already broken records online. 
     

    Recently, Nora and two choreographers came together for a dance cover of Kusu Kusu wearing a beautiful embellished orange lehenga set. Nora looked stunning lehenga and choli set, which cost around Rs 1.36 lakh. Nora's traditional gear is from the shelves of the designer Monisha Jaising.
     

    She also shared some pictures on her social media account where she is seen posing for the camera and looking beautiful. As for the dance gig, Nora was featured in Team Naach, a popular Instagram page for all dance lovers posted it on their profile for the dance gig. 
     

    Nora's dress was very vibrant-hued elegant lehenga is a mix of traditional and modern styles. It was replete with hand-embroidered floral and butterfly motifs, sparkly decorations and layers of delicate tulle and satin fabrics. 
     

    The dupatta also highlighted similar details as the skirt and blouse. Nora highlighted her look heavily with intricate jewel-toned stones and beads, backed by a tassel-decorated dori in the back. The blouse featured a sweetheart neckline and a cropped length that flaunted Nora's perfect abs.
     

    Nora kept her locks in a side parting and styling them in waves. She picked nude lip shade, lustrous skin, mascara-adorned lashes, and detailed eye shadow for the make-up.
     

    In lead roles, Nora was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India with stars like Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha.

    Nora is best known for her dance songs in movies like Rocky Handsome, Satyameva Jayate, Stree, Street Dancer 3D, and Marjaavaan.

    The actress was also seen in popular TV reality shows like Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. Also Read: Nora Fatehi's hot belly dance moves in Satyamev Jayate 2's Kusu Kusu song deserves your attention
     

