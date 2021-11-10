Nora Fatehi's hot belly dance moves in Satyamev Jayate 2's Kusu Kusu song deserves your attention

The makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 have released a new song named Kusu Kusu featuring Nora Fatehi. Her scintillating dance moves has set the internet on fire. Watch the video right here. Satyameva Jayate 2 will release on November 25.

Nora Fatehi always takes the internet by storm with her hot belly dance moves. Her new song Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2 was released today. You do not need to guess, but she owns the piece with her sultry belly dance moves and killer expressions.

Satyameva Jayate 2 will be released on November 25. The much-anticipated song Kusu Kusu featuring Nora has made fans excited. She is seen wearing a glittering embroidered dress and showing off her sultry belly dance moves. The song was composed by Tanishk Bagchi, while music has been crooned by Zahrah S Khan and Dev Negi.

The film has been directed by Milap Zaveri, and is a sequel to the 2018 hit movie. John Abraham will be seen fighting corruption in Lucknow. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Emmay Entertainment. The release of the film was postponed due to the pandemic. Divya Khosla Kumar will also be seen in the movie.

In Satyamev Jayate, John had played the role of a vigilante who was determined to remove corruption from society in his way. His methods were not conventional, and this landed him in trouble with his brother Manoj Bajpayee.

Talking about Nora, she has become famous with her dance performance in the song Dilbar from the film Satyamev Jayate. She was also seen in movies like Street Dancer 3D. She also had made a brief appearance in Salman Khan's film Bharat and was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The stellar cast of the film included Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The actress is best known for her special dance moves in movies like Rocky Handsome, Satyameva Jayate, Stree, Street Dancer 3D, and Marjaavaan. She was also seen in popular TV shows like Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9.