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Niveditha Gowda PHOTOS: Bigg Boss Fame’s Las Vegas Holiday Instagram Post Sets Internet Abuzz
Bigg Boss star Niveditha Gowda is currently touring the US and having a blast in Las Vegas. Her glamorous photos are now going viral on social media.
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Image Credit : Niveditha Gowda Instagram
A true travel lover
Niveditha Gowda, famous from 'Bigg Boss', absolutely loves to travel. She's currently on a trip to the USA and is sharing updates from the famous city of Las Vegas in Nevada.
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Image Credit : Niveditha Gowda Instagram
Niveditha's glamorous look
Niveditha posed for the camera in a stunning two-piece dress by a swimming pool in Las Vegas. These glamorous photos are grabbing eyeballs online, with fans dropping comments like 'Beautiful Nivi' and 'Spicy Queen'.
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Image Credit : Niveditha Gowda Instagram
Vacationing in America
Niveditha is always active on social media, making news with her reels and photos. She has taken a much-needed break from Bengaluru's traffic and busy life to enjoy her vacation in America.
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Image Credit : Niveditha Gowda Instagram
Holiday fun
Niveditha has always been open about her love for travel. She once said in a podcast with RJ Rajesh that her favourite part of travelling is getting to wear different kinds of stylish clothes.
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Image Credit : Niveditha Gowda Instagram
Loves variety in clothes
Niveditha had once revealed, "I love travelling, but I love dressing up in various outfits even more. That's why I carry at least two suitcases full of clothes wherever I go."
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Image Credit : Niveditha Gowda Instagram
Making waves on social media
On her current US tour, Niveditha is proving her point by showing off one stunning look after another. Her Las Vegas travel photos and glamorous photoshoots are creating a huge buzz on social media right now.
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