3 4 Image Credit : instagram / Nithya Menen

Not against marriage, but need to find the right person!

Seeing some of the comments Nithya Menen made in the past, fans thought she had no intention of getting married. But now she has put an end to those rumors. She said she never said she doesn't want to get married. She made it clear that she also wants to get married, but she can't choose someone just for the sake of getting married. She said the person who comes into her life should respect her freedom and value her personality and dreams. Instead of controlling each other, she hopes that both will encourage each other to grow together. Nithya broke her decision that she will definitely marry if she finds such a person, and if she doesn't find such a person, she is ready to remain unmarried for the rest of her life. Fans are now getting impressed by these words she said. If you get out of a toxic relationship... She said that in some relationships, a person completely loses freedom. Nithya said that when we feel that our partner is controlling us and not letting us live according to our wishes, we get very depressed mentally. Getting out of such relationships may seem a bit difficult at first. But after getting out, we get a chance to shape our life as we like, we feel like entering a new world, and we get peace of mind, she shared her experience.