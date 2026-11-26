Dhanush and Mammootty's action thriller O.M: Operation Mole continues its theatrical run with a strong opening-week performance. The film has crossed a major domestic milestone despite witnessing a weekday decline.

O.M: Operation Mole, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, has maintained its momentum at the box office after an impressive opening weekend. According to Sacnilk estimates, the film collected approximately Rs 3.70 crore in India net earnings on its sixth day, Wednesday, November 25.

The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 64.68 crore, while its India gross earnings stand at approximately Rs 75.06 crore. The Day 6 collection reflects a decline compared to its previous day's earnings of Rs 5.40 crore.

The Tamil version contributed the largest share on Wednesday, collecting approximately Rs 2.34 crore. The Telugu version added Rs 1.14 crore, while the Hindi version contributed around Rs 22 lakh.

O.M Day-Wise ,Box Office Collection

The film opened with Rs 18.10 crore on its first day. It collected Rs 15.75 crore on Saturday and witnessed a slight improvement on Sunday, earning Rs 15.90 crore.

However, collections declined during the weekdays. The film earned Rs 6.30 crore on Monday and Rs 5.40 crore on Tuesday before collecting Rs 3.70 crore on Wednesday.

The film had already crossed the Rs 100 crore worldwide gross milestone within its first five days, including approximately Rs 29.50 crore from overseas markets.

About O.M: Operation Mole

O.M: Operation Mole features Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi in prominent roles, alongside Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. The action thriller follows multiple characters whose lives intersect amid a larger conflict.

Released in theatres on November 20, 2026, the film is produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. Its performance over the upcoming weekend will be important in determining its box office momentum.