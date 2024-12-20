Nidhhi Agerwal's LEAKED photo go viral: Here's what actress has to say

Young beauty Nidhhi Agerwal's career is at a crucial stage with two pan-India films in hand. She stars opposite Pawan Kalyan in Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Prabhas in Raja Saab.

Raja Saab is slated for release on April 10th next year. The teaser was expected soon but got delayed. Leaks are common for star hero films.

A leaked still of Nidhhi Agerwal from Raja Saab caused a stir online. She looks beautiful in a long skirt. Fans viralized it, assuming it was from Raja Saab, and were shocked by the leak.

Nidhhi Agerwal trended, prompting her clarification. She stated it wasn't from Raja Saab but an ad shoot. The photo gave her significant publicity.

