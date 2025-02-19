Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban’s $4.7M mansion targeted in SHOCKING break-in; Read on

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Beverly Hills mansion was recently targeted in a break-in while the couple was away. The intruder shattered a window but fled when house staff arrived. Authorities are investigating whether anything was stolen. This incident adds to the growing list of celebrity home burglaries in LA

article_image1
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban recently experienced a distressing situation when their $4.7 million Beverly Hills mansion was broken into. The incident took place over the weekend while the couple was away, leaving fans concerned about their well-being. The break-in occurred when an intruder shattered a glass window to gain entry, but the arrival of house staff startled them, prompting a quick escape

article_image2

Authorities are still investigating whether any valuable items were taken from the home. Reports indicate that no arrests have been made so far in connection with the burglary

article_image3

A Longtime Residence in an Elite Neighborhood

Kidman and Urban have owned the 3,977-square-foot mansion for nearly two decades, having purchased it in 2008. Situated in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood, the home sits on a 1.25-acre lot and boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a pool, a spacious patio, and a wraparound deck. Over the years, the neighborhood has been home to numerous celebrities, including Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and Penélope Cruz

article_image4

A Growing Trend of Celebrity Burglaries in LA

This incident follows a pattern of celebrity homes being targeted in Los Angeles. Recently, Marvel actor Simu Liu’s residence was also broken into during the holiday season. Other high-profile victims of similar crimes include Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Sophia Bush, Sydney Sweeney, and Jessie J. The rising number of such cases has raised concerns about security measures in affluent neighborhoods

