Family Vacation Fun
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter Malti Marie recently enjoyed a relaxing family getaway. The singer shared glimpses of their vacation on Instagram, giving fans a peek into their private moments. The family seemed to be enjoying a carefree time together, soaking up the sun and making memories in a tropical setting.
Poolside Moments
In one photo, Nick took a selfie while Priyanka hugged him from behind. Little Malti floated nearby on a pool tube, resting her hand on her father’s shoulder. The picture captured a sweet, playful family moment, showing their close bond and the toddler’s curiosity as she enjoyed the water alongside her parents.
Daddy-Daughter Time
Another photo showed Malti sitting peacefully on Nick’s lap, watching her mother pose for pictures. Nick took on the role of photographer, capturing Priyanka in the water. The moment highlighted the gentle, loving interactions between father and daughter, showing how the family enjoys both playful and calm moments together during their holiday.
Birthday Celebration Tease
Nick also shared glimpses hinting at Malti’s upcoming fourth birthday. A photo of a cake with a candle shaped like the number four was included, signaling a small birthday celebration. The vacation seemed to double as a family bonding and birthday preparation time, adding a special personal touch to their tropical getaway.
Grateful Family Vibes
Captioning the post, Nick wrote, “Grateful for some quality family time in paradise. Thank you to @airbnb for the perfect Turks and Caicos stay.” The couple’s Instagram post gave fans an intimate look at their family life, showing warmth, love, and fun during their relaxing vacation with Malti.
