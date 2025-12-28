120 Bahadur is based on the courageous stand of Indian troops who fought valiantly against overwhelming odds. Farhan Akhtar plays an important role in capturing the mental and physical obstacles experienced by troops on the front lines.

The highly anticipated military drama 120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar, has generated a lot of attention since its announcement. The film, which is inspired by real-life events and stories of exceptional bravery, promises to be a stunning story of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism. Here's all you need to know about 120 Bahadur's OTT release, as spectators excitedly await its digital launch.

120 Bahadur: Streaming Details

According to sources, the film will be distributed on Amazon Prime Video beginning January 16, 2025. 120 Bahadur (2025) investigates issues of remarkable heroism, sacrifice, patriotism, and leadership.

The plot of 120 Bahadur is around Indian warriors who fought valiantly under overwhelming odds. Farhan Akhtar plays an important role in capturing the mental and physical obstacles experienced by troops on the front lines. Farhan, who is well-known for his dedication to performance-driven roles, is said to have undergone extensive physical training in order to play the character with true depth.

Cast & Characters

The film stars Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and Raashii Khanna as Shugan. Shaitan Singh Bhati, Ankit Siwach as Sepoy Ramlal, Dhanveer Singh as Jemadar Hariram Singh, Sparsh Walia as Sepoy, Sahib Verma as Nanha, Ajinkya Deo as Brigadier, Eijaz Khan as Lieutenant Colonel, Ashutosh Shukla as Sepoy Dharampal Singh Dahiya, Atul Singh as Sepoy, and Devendra Ahirwar as Baingan, among others.

It is directed by Razneesh' Razy' Ghai. It was authored by Rajiv G. Menon. Farhan Akhtar, Amit Chandra, and Ritesh Sidwani produce the film through Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios.