OTT Releases This Friday: This weekend is going to be amazing for OTT viewers. Because not just one or two, but 13 films and web series are being released at once. So, find out which film or series is coming to which platform.…
1. Maharani Season 4 (Web Series)
Where to watch: Sony LIV
Star Cast: Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial
Genre: Political Drama
Story: Rani Bharti now aims for central power. Will she become PM? Watch on Sony LIV from Nov 7.
2. Baramulla (Film)
Where to watch: Netflix
Star Cast: Manav Kaul, Bhasha Sumbli
Genre: Supernatural Horror Thriller
Story: A cop uncovers a disturbing truth about missing kids. Supernatural events threaten his family and the peace of Baramulla.
3. Thode Door Thode Paas (Web Series)
Where to watch: ZEE5
Star Cast: Pankaj Kapur, Mona Singh
Genre: Drama
Story: A retired Navy officer offers his family 1 crore if they stay off gadgets for 6 months to bring them closer.
4. Mirai (Film - Hindi Version)
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
Star Cast: Teja Sajja, Manoj Manchu
Genre: Mythological Drama
Story: A warrior is tasked with protecting Emperor Ashoka's 9 sacred texts, created to ward off evil forces.
5. Ek Chatur Naar (Film)
Where to watch: Netflix
Star Cast: Divya Khosla Kumar, Neil Nitin Mukesh
Genre: Mythological Drama
Story: An innocent-looking woman outsmarts everyone. This ambitious and cunning lady seizes opportunities, leading to fun twists.
6. Frankenstein
Where to watch: Netflix
Star Cast: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth
Genre: Horror, Sci-Fi
Story: An ego-driven scientist brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment, leading to terrifying twists.
These 7 films and web series are also releasing on November 7
1. All Her Fault (Thriller Series) - Jio Hotstar
2. Kiss (Tamil Rom-Com) - Aha Tamil
3. Pluribus (Drama Series): Apple TV+
4. The Hack (Drama Series): Lionsgate Play
5. As You Stood By (Drama Series) - Netflix
6. Telusu Kada (Romantic Film) - Netflix
7. Maxton Hall Season 2 (Rom-Drama): Amazon Prime Video