Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu charge Rs 5 crore for Pushpa's item song 'Oo Antava'? Here's the truth

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Pushpa song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava is one of the USP of Allu Arjun's film. It is said that Samantha had reportedly charged Rs 5 crore for the three-minute song.



After, The Family Man 2 success Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on cloud nine with a list of new projects and endorsements. The actress was also part of the blockbuster film Pushpa featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.



The song in which Samantha was featured sizzling dance song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava ' has become a chartbuster and is in the top 10 trending list of YouTube. Samantha's sexy moves were the highlights of the song also her dance steps with Allu Arjun.



Samantha's fans are very happy to see her new avatar also praise her performance. Some celebs also applauded her act Kriti Sanon and Sanjeeda Shaikh took to social media and shared their review.

According to reports, Allu Arjun personally convinced Samantha of the dance. He also supported her when social media were backlashing her dance number. The latest news suggests that she charged Rs 5 crore for the three-minute song.



In the report, a source told Subhash K Jha, a popular entertainment journalist, that Allu Arjun convinced her for the song because Samantha had some reservations about the dance movements. And that the makers have allegedly paid her close to Rs 5 crores for the song. Also Read: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu face mental health issues in 2021? Actress talks about her struggles, depression