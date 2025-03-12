Netflix movie recommendations: 10 English thriller movies with shocking twists

Read Full Gallery

Weekends are for chilling and nothing else. After a long week and busy deadlines, this is the time to unwind with your favorite genre. If you are a fan of thrillers and you have Netflix. Wait no more and watch these 10 English thriller movies that offer the most unexpected twists and turns throughout the film.



Sicario

The story unfolds around an FBI agent, Kate Macer (Emily Blunt), who joins a covert operation to take down a Mexican drug cartel, facing moral ambiguities on her way. The film stars Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro, promising intense performances in this gripping thriller with twists.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things

The film revolves around a young woman (Jessie Buckley) who decides to end her relationship while she is on a trip to meet her boyfriend's (Jesse Plemons) parents. This journey is leading to a surreal and unsettling experience. Toni Collette and David Thewlis co-star in this psychological thriller directed by Charlie Kaufman.

Nocturnal Animals

It is about an art gallery owner (Amy Adams) haunted by her ex-husband's (Jake Gyllenhaal) novel. It is a violent thriller she interprets as a veiled threat. The film goes between the real world and the novel's narrative, creating an exciting atmosphere.

Prisoners

The film starts when a daughter goes missing; Keller Dover (Hugh Jackman) takes matters into his own hands, leading to moral confusions and intense suspense. Jake Gyllenhaal plays the detective in this engaging thriller.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The story is about a journalist, Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig), who teams up with hacker Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara) to solve a decades-old disappearance. The dark family secrets are uncovered in the most unexpected ways. This film is an adaptation of Stieg Larsson's novel, and it is both intense and thrilling.

The Platform

The film revolves around a dystopian prison, where inmates are fed via a platform that descends through the levels, leading to a brutal struggle for survival. This Spanish thriller offers a chilling commentary on human nature and society, leaving us shocked and surprised with twists and turns.

Gone Girl

Gone Girl is a film that unfolds when Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) becomes the prime suspect when his wife, Amy (Rosamund Pike), disappears. This goes on revealing dark secrets about their marriage. Directed by David Fincher, this thriller keeps viewers guessing until the end.

Fractured

This story starts after his wife and injured daughter disappear from an ER; a man (Sam Worthington) becomes convinced the hospital is hiding something. This leads to a tense search for the truth. This thriller keeps viewers questioning reality.

Shutter Island

U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) investigates a psychiatric facility on Shutter Island to discover shocking truths about the institution and himself. Directed by Martin Scorsese, this film offers a haunting narrative with every possible twist and chills to the viewers.

The Gift

This film revolves around a married couple's life that is disrupted when an old acquaintance (Joel Edgerton) brings mysterious gifts and unbelievable secrets from the past. Jason Bateman and Rebecca Hall star in this suspenseful tale filled with unexpected twists.

Latest Videos