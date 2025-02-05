Netflix India: OTT platform releases list of movies, series to watch THIS year

The 'Next on Netflix' event in Mumbai revealed six films, thirteen series, five unscripted projects, and a live show that will premiere on Netflix this year. Take a look at the complete list here.

On Monday, Netflix India held a major slate announcement event. The 'Next on Netflix' event in Mumbai announced six films, thirteen series, five unscripted projects, and a live show that would be available on Netflix this year. Maniesh Paul and Sumukhi Suresh hosted the event, which included various prominent Indian performers. Continue reading to see the list of series and films that were announced yesterday. The release dates for most of these films and web programs have not yet been confirmed, but their casts have.

Films Aap Jaisa Koi: This romantic drama features R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Sheikh in lead roles. Dhoom Dhaam: Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam's action-comedy film will be released on February 14. Nadaaniyan: This is a romantic-drama featuring Khushi Kapoor and debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan. Jewel Thief- The Heist Begins: This heist-thriller features Jaideep Ahlawat and Saif Ali Khan Test: This cricket-drama features R Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth and Meera Jasmine Toaster: This family drama features Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee and Farah Khan.

Web Series Black Warrant: This intense thriller featuring Zahan Kapoor, Anurag Thakur and Paramvir Singh Cheema is streaming now on Netflix. Akka: This anticipated period drama features Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte and Tanvi Azmi. Dabba Cartel: This drama series featuring Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan and Shalini Pandey will be released on February 25. Delhi Crime Season 3: Madan sir Shefali Shah will return along with Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Huma Qureshi and Sayani Gupta in this anticipated third part. Glory: This murder mystery features Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat and Suvinder Vicky. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter: The police crime-thriller features Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee and Ritwik Bhowmik. Kohrra Season 2: Barun Sobti will reprise his role of ASI Amarpal Garundi as Mona Singh joins the second season as Dhanwant Kaur. Mandala Murders: The murder mystery features Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Surveen Chawla in lead roles. Rana Naidu Season 2: Rana Daggubati will be back in the 'fixing business' along with Venkatesh Daggubati, Arjun Rampal, Surveen Chawla and Kriti Kharbandha. Saare Jahan Se Accha: The spy thriller based in the 1970s, features Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome and Rajat Kapoor. Super Subbu: Netflix's first Telugu series features Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar, Murali Sharma and Maanasa Choudhary. The BA***DS of Bollywood: Aryan Khan's directorial debut is based on an ambitious outsider and his friends navigating the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood. The release date of the series has not been announced yet. The Royals: This f coming-of-age series features Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday and Vihaan Samat.

Short Film Anuja: Oscar-nominated American-Hindi film Anuja will be released on February 5. The short film features Ananya Shanbhag as Palak, Sajda Pathan as Anuja and Nagesh Bhosle as Mr Verma.

Unscripted shows Dining With The Kapoors: Based on Kapoor Khaandaan and their relationships, the show will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Manoj Jain, Nitasha Nanda, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Kunal Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, Shaira Kapoor, Neila Kapoor, Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor, Kanchan Desai, Namita Kapur and Pooja Desai. The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3: Comedian Kapil Sharma will be back with his troops in the third season. Along with him, the OTT show also features Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur. The Greatest Rivalry: India Vs Pakistan: Get to know cricket's greatest rivalry with the OG's. The show has Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis, Javed Miandad and Inzamam-ul-Haq on the hot seats. The Roshans: Based on one of the most influential families in Indian cinema history, the show features Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan. The Roshans is streaming now on Netflix. Vir Das Fool Volume: This time Vir Das will take the OTT viewers through a global comedy special shot in Mumbai, London, New York City and Tokyo. Live WWE: Netflix will be the exclusive telecast of the WWE’s flagship weekly wrestling program.

