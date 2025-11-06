Image Credit : Social Media

In June of this year, Aishwarya Sharma issued a statement urging people not to exploit her name to spread hatred or misinformation. “I have been silent for a long time. Not because I am weak, but because I have been protecting my peace. But the way some of you continue to write things I have never said, build narratives I have never endorsed and use my name for your own publicity without facts or accountability is deeply painful," she wrote on her Instagram stories.