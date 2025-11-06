- Home
- Entertainment
- Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma Divorce: Bigg Boss 17 Couple To Break Wedlock After 4 Years of Marriage?
Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma Divorce: Bigg Boss 17 Couple To Break Wedlock After 4 Years of Marriage?
TV couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma originally met while filming the play Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and they fell in love immediately. They married in 2021 and then appeared together on Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 17.
Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma Divorce
Rumours about Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's split have been making news for quite some time. While the pair has not acknowledged or refuted the claims, according to media reports, they have formally filed for divorce.
Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma Divorce
Neil and Aishwarya had been living separately for a long time. They have now formally filed for divorce, and procedures are expected to commence shortly. We don't know how the two's problems started, but they're certainly splitting up," an individual close to the pair informed us.
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's Love Story
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma originally met while filming the play Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and they fell in love immediately. In the program, they portray Virat Chavan and Pakhi, respectively. They married in 2021 and then appeared together on Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 17.
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's Love Story
However, Neil and Aishwarya haven't made a public appearance together in a long time. They haven't posted a photo together since Holi this year. While Aishwarya frequently posts videos and images of herself online, Neil has been rather idle, with his most recent Instagram post dated September 16, 2025, which was also a sponsored partnership. Neil was also not present at Aishwarya's Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali celebrations.
Aishwarya asked everyone not to spread negativity.
In June of this year, Aishwarya Sharma issued a statement urging people not to exploit her name to spread hatred or misinformation. “I have been silent for a long time. Not because I am weak, but because I have been protecting my peace. But the way some of you continue to write things I have never said, build narratives I have never endorsed and use my name for your own publicity without facts or accountability is deeply painful," she wrote on her Instagram stories.
Aishwarya asked everyone not to spread negativity.
“Let me be clear: I have not given any interviews, statements or recordings. If you have any real proof, any message audio or video of me saying these things, show it. Stop spreading news in my name. My life is not your content. My silence is not your permission. Please remember just because someone is quiet doesn’t mean they have nothing to say; it means they are choosing dignity over noise," the actress added.