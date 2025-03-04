Neha Dhupia TROLLED for embracing natural no-makeup look in latest spotting [PHOTOS]

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were spotted in their gym attire. Fans heavily commented on Neha's changed appearance, with some resorting to body shaming.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 8:20 AM IST

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia was recently spotted with her husband Angad Bedi. Both were seen in their gym attire during this outing.

budget 2025
article_image2

Angad was seen in a black T-shirt and blue shorts, while Neha wore a pink crop top and joggers for their gym session.

article_image3

During this time, Neha and Angad happily posed for the paparazzi present. Now, these photos of the couple are rapidly going viral.

article_image4

People are saying that they can't recognize Neha without makeup. Some people have also heavily body-shamed her appearance.

article_image5

Let us tell you that Neha was last seen in the film 'Good Newwz'. Talking about Neha's upcoming film, she will be seen in 'Waah Teri Shaadi'.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Veteran American singer Dolly Parton's husband Carl Dean passes away; Read on NTI

Veteran American singer Dolly Parton's husband Carl Dean passes away; Read on

'Be Happy' Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan shines in heartwarming story of father-daughter love NTI

'Be Happy’ Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan shines in heartwarming story of father-daughter love

WWE: Alexa Bliss Top 5 Career-Defining Moments That Made Her a Star

WWE: Alexa Bliss’ Top 5 Career-Defining Moments That Made Her a Star

WWE: Stephanie McMahon Most Defining Moments That Shaped Her Legacy

WWE: Stephanie McMahon’s Most Defining Moments That Shaped Her Legacy

Maharani 4 teaser OUT: Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti in gripping political drama [WATCH] ATG

Maharani 4 teaser OUT: Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti in gripping political drama [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Meenakshi Chaudhary caught in FAKE NEWS controversy as AP brand ambassador; Here's what we know NTI

Meenakshi Chaudhary caught in FAKE NEWS controversy as AP brand ambassador; Here’s what we know

ICAI CA Inter, Foundation 2025 Result to be announced today, know where to check iwh

ICAI CA Inter, Foundation 2025 Result to be announced today, know where to check

Odisha's 16-month-old gives new life to two patients through organ donation at AIIMS Bhubaneswar anr

Odisha's 16-month-old gives new life to two patients through organ donation at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Gold prices DROP Before women's day: Check 24k rates on March 4 NTI

Gold prices DROP Before women's day: Check 24k rates on March 4

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy semi-final: Cricket fans in Varanasi offer prayers for India's win (WATCH) snt

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy semi-final: Cricket fans in Varanasi offer prayers for India's win (WATCH)

Recent Videos

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

Video Icon