Neha Dhupia TROLLED for embracing natural no-makeup look in latest spotting [PHOTOS]

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were spotted in their gym attire. Fans heavily commented on Neha's changed appearance, with some resorting to body shaming.

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia was recently spotted with her husband Angad Bedi. Both were seen in their gym attire during this outing.

Angad was seen in a black T-shirt and blue shorts, while Neha wore a pink crop top and joggers for their gym session.

During this time, Neha and Angad happily posed for the paparazzi present. Now, these photos of the couple are rapidly going viral.

People are saying that they can't recognize Neha without makeup. Some people have also heavily body-shamed her appearance.

Let us tell you that Neha was last seen in the film 'Good Newwz'. Talking about Neha's upcoming film, she will be seen in 'Waah Teri Shaadi'.

