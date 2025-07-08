Neetu Singh Birthday: A look ack at her golden era with Rishi Kapoor
Neetu Singh Birthday: Veteran actress Neetu Singh turned 67. Born in Delhi in 1958, she married Rishi Kapoor at a young age. The couple worked together in several films. Let's take a look at their filmography.
Neetu Singh, now 67, had a relatively short career. However, she made a successful comeback after a long break. She starred with her husband, Rishi Kapoor, in about 15 films. Let's see which ones were hits and which were flops.
Neetu and Rishi's first film together was Zehreela Insaan. Released in 1974, it bombed at the box office.
After their first film, Neetu and Rishi appeared in three films in 1975: Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, and Zinda Dil. Khel Khel Mein and Rafoo Chakkar were box office hits, and their songs are still popular today.
Neetu and Rishi worked together in about 15 films. Only about 7 of these were hits; the rest flopped.
Neetu and Rishi last appeared together in the 1980 film Dhan Daulat. Neetu quit acting after 1983, following her marriage to Rishi.
After a 26-year break, Neetu returned to acting, appearing with Rishi in the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal.
They later appeared together in Do Dooni Chaar, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and Besharam. Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020. Neetu remains active in films; her recent film, Jugjugg Jeeyo, was released in 2022. Her upcoming film is Letters to Mr. Khanna, which is currently filming.