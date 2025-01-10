Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: Madras HC schedule crucial hearing on January 22; Read on

The legal feud between Tamil superstars Nayanthara and Dhanush centers on her Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale. The dispute involves Nayanthara’s request to use elements from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which Dhanush refused, escalating the matter to court

As reported, the Madras High Court has scheduled a hearing on the matter for January 22, 2025. Justice Abdul Quddhose has summoned both parties to appear on the date and stated that no further adjournments will be permitted

The controversy began on November 16, 2024, when Nayanthara shared an open letter accusing Dhanush of refusing to grant her a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to use footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her documentary. She revealed that during the making of the Netflix project, she had sought Dhanush’s permission to include visuals from the film, but he declined and sent her a legal notice demanding ₹10 crore in damages

In her letter, Nayanthara criticized Dhanush’s actions and implied they reflected poorly on his character. She also contrasted his public persona with his behavior in private, suggesting he failed to practice the values he projected during public appearances. In response, Dhanush filed a civil suit in the Madras High Court against Nayanthara, her husband Vignesh Shivan, and Netflix, alleging unauthorized usage of footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, a film he had produced

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale is a Netflix documentary celebrating Nayanthara’s personal and professional journey, including her rise to stardom and her relationship with Vignesh Shivan. Despite the ongoing legal battle, the documentary is currently available for streaming on Netflix

