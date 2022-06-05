Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding update: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to attend the grand marriage

    First Published Jun 5, 2022, 11:18 AM IST

    The couple met M.K. Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and his son, actor and producer Udhayanidhi Stalin. The couple just met Stalin and asked him to their wedding.

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, a power couple, are expected to tie the knot shortly. The couple met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recently and asked him to their wedding.

    The pair wore white traditional outfits, and the Chief Minister wore a similar costume as well. Udhayanidhi Stalin, an actor and MLA, was also present at the gathering.
     

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are expected to marry the wedding on June 9, according to the latest sources. As a small birdie informed us, "Nayan and Vignesh are getting married at a resort in Mahabs, (Mahabalipuram) in Tamil Nadu. It will be low-key in presence of close friends and family members followed by a lavish wedding reception in Chennai. The wedding preparations are on in full swing. Everything would be very traditional and personalised."
     

    Meanwhile, the actress recently revealed her engagement to the filmmaker. For several years, the pair has been in a live-in relationship.

    Nayanthara revealed on a chat programme regarding the engagement, "It was my wedding ring. Our wedding took place in front of close family members. We are private individuals who did not want a large event. We will surely notify everyone if we decide to marry. We haven't made up our minds about our wedding yet."

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met on the sets of the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, for those unaware. Their acquaintance quickly developed into a friendship, which then evolved into love. For the past seven years, these two have been achieving the couple's goal, and now they're ready to take their relationship to the next level. Also Read: Nayanthara to Trish Krishnan, private photos of these South actors were leaked online?

    These two recently worked together professionally for the love comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Nayanthara was joined in the film's main cast by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi. Also Read: IIFA 2022: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and more stars win awards; full winners List

