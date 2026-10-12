Navratri is synonymous with colour, music, dance and celebration, and few filmmakers have captured that festive grandeur on screen quite like Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Across his films, Bhansali has consistently turned traditional music into larger-than-life cinematic experiences, blending folk sounds, elaborate choreography and striking visual spectacles.

As one of the foremost Indian storytellers of his generation, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has built a distinctive cinematic language where music, emotion, culture and spectacle become integral to the storytelling. His significance goes beyond filmmaking; over the years, he has played a defining role in bringing Indian traditions, folk influences and classical art forms to a global audience.

From the infectious beats of the dhol to the energy of garba and the grace of traditional dance forms, his songs have become synonymous with celebration. This Navratri, here are seven iconic songs from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films that perfectly capture the festive spirit.

1. “Nagada Sang Dhol” from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Few songs capture the sheer scale and energy of Navratri quite like “Nagada Sang Dhol.” Featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the track brings together pounding dhols, traditional Gujarati rhythms and an electrifying choreography. Deepika’s vibrant performance and the song’s infectious energy make it an instant Navratri favourite, perfectly reflecting the celebration and intensity of the festival.