- Home
- Entertainment
- WATCH: Natasa Stankovic’s Viral Dance Video Post Divorce from Hardik Pandya Triggers Mixed Reactions
WATCH: Natasa Stankovic’s Viral Dance Video Post Divorce from Hardik Pandya Triggers Mixed Reactions
Natasa Stankovic was trolled after her dance video from a college event went viral, but a large number of users on social media came out in her support. People said that she is working on her own after the divorce and living her life.
15
Image Credit : instagram@Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic's Viral Dance at College Event
A video of Natasa Stankovic dancing at a college event went viral, sparking a wide range of reactions from social media users after her divorce from Hardik Pandya.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : varinder chawla
Trolls Target Natasa Stankovic for College Performance
Some users mocked Natasa for performing at a college event, with one user sarcastically commenting that she has to do it to make a living after her divorce.
35
Image Credit : Natasa Stankovic/Instagram
Fans Rally in Support of Natasa Stankovic
A large number of netizens defended Natasa, praising her for working hard, living with dignity, and not creating drama or seeking sympathy after her separation.
45
Image Credit : insta/natasastankovic__
Natasa's Life as an Independent Single Mother
Supporters highlighted that Natasa is a single mother earning her own money, raising her child, and handling her life gracefully without relying on alimony.
55
Image Credit : Instagram
A Look Back at Natasa and Hardik's Relationship
The couple married in 2020 and renewed their vows in 2023 before separating in July 2024. Natasa is now focusing on her son, while Hardik has reportedly moved on.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos