Naruto to One Piece: 7 Binge-Worthy Anime series to WATCH in India and where

Here's a detailed list of 7 popular and must-watch anime in India and where you can stream them.

These seven anime series combine action, adventure, psychological pleasures, and emotional depth, making them must-sees for anime enthusiasts in India. Most of them are available on Netflix and Crunchyroll, making it simple to begin your anime trip!

Naruto and Naruto Shippuden

Naruto is a classic anime series that follows Naruto Uzumaki, a teenage ninja who aspires to be the Hokage (head of his village). It remains one of India's most popular anime series because of its deep emotional storyline, dramatic combat, and excellent character development.

Where to watch: Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Death Note

If you enjoy psychological thrillers, Death Note is the ideal anime. The plot focuses on Light Yagami, a student who acquires a strange notebook that enables him to kill anybody by writing their name in it. This results in a fascinating cat-and-mouse pursuit with the brilliant investigator,

Where to watch: Netflix.

One Piece

With over 1,000 episodes and counting, One Piece is one of the most successful anime series ever. It follows Monkey D. Luffy and his crew searching for the fabled treasure known as the "One Piece." This anime contains action, adventure, humour, and emotional moments.

Where to watch: Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball Z, a real classic, is an action-packed anime about Goku and his pals protecting Earth from deadly enemies. With spectacular fights, transformations, and memorable moments, it has a big fan base in India.

Where to watch: Netflix and Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia (Boku no Hero Academia)

My Hero Academia, a modern shonen masterpiece, takes place in a world where nearly everyone possesses abilities. It focuses on Izuku Midoriya, a child born without a quirk who desires to be the greatest hero. It's a must-see for its outstanding animation and inspirational moments.

Where to watch: Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Demon Slayer is known for its amazing animation and dramatic action sequences. It chronicles Tanjiro Kamado's mission to revenge his family and heal his sister, who has transformed into a demon. This anime has become quite popular across the world.

Where to watch: Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin)

Attack on Titan is one of the most violent and gripping anime series ever, following humanity's battle against monstrous man-eating Titans. Thanks to its stunning animation and riveting plot, it's a must-see for anime aficionados.

Where to watch: Netflix and Crunchyroll.

