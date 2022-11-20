Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Naga Shaurya wedding video, pics OUT: Actor ties the knot with Anusha Shetty, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur

    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

    Naga Shaurya married Anusha Shetty, a businesswoman from Bengaluru. The pre-wedding events, including mehendi and a cocktail party took place in Karnataka on November 19. Check out the wedding ceremony video. 

     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In a lavish wedding, actor Naga Shaurya recently wed businesswoman Anusha Shetty of Bengaluru. On November 20, a photo from the lovely event in Bengaluru made the rounds on social media. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The couple were dressed in traditional south Indian attire for their wedding. According to the online viral video, the newlyweds had fun as they began their new life together.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On November 19, in Karnataka, the pre-wedding activities took place, including mehendi and a cocktail reception. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Attendees' social media posts of photos and videos from the gatherings provide a behind-the-scenes look at the opulent occasions. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Everyone in attendance, including their loved ones and close friends, were pleased to be there to wish the couple luck as they began a new journey. The pair themselves also made it difficult to look away because they appeared to be so in love. #LetsGoShaan is the wedding's official hashtag.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A lavish hotel hosted the Mehendi ceremony on Saturday (Nov 19) at 3:30 PM. It had a pastel, Indian-themed dress code.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Naga Shaurya chose a blue kurta with a black Patiala and coordinating footwear. He seemed every inch the future groom in his casual clothing. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The upcoming bride looked gorgeous in an embroidered pastel lehenga in pink, orange, and green with floral accents. The outfit was finished with a green net dupatta.

