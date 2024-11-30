Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Age gap between bride and groom becomes hot topic

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are set to tie the knot in four days. Wedding preparations are underway at Annapurna Studios. The ceremony is expected to be a simple affair, attended by close friends and family, including a few film industry personalities.

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are getting married in four days. Preparations are in full swing at Annapurna Studios. The wedding will reportedly be a simple affair, as per Naga Chaitanya's wishes, with only a few film industry personalities in attendance.

With the wedding just days away, netizens are curious about Chaitanya and Sobhita's age and the age gap between them. They've been actively searching for this information on Google.

Following Akhil's recent engagement to Jainab, rumors about her age have been circulating, suggesting she is 39, nine years older than Akhil. This has sparked netizens' curiosity about Chaitanya and Sobhita's ages as well.

Naga Chaitanya is 38, and Sobhita is 32, making Chaitanya six years older. Netizens consider them a well-matched couple. However, if the rumors about Akhil's fiancee being 39 are true, it would be quite surprising.

