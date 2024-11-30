Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Age gap between bride and groom becomes hot topic

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are set to tie the knot in four days. Wedding preparations are underway at Annapurna Studios. The ceremony is expected to be a simple affair, attended by close friends and family, including a few film industry personalities.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 2:01 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

Naga Chaitanya

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are getting married in four days. Preparations are in full swing at Annapurna Studios. The wedding will reportedly be a simple affair, as per Naga Chaitanya's wishes, with only a few film industry personalities in attendance.

article_image2

With the wedding just days away, netizens are curious about Chaitanya and Sobhita's age and the age gap between them. They've been actively searching for this information on Google.

article_image3

Following Akhil's recent engagement to Jainab, rumors about her age have been circulating, suggesting she is 39, nine years older than Akhil. This has sparked netizens' curiosity about Chaitanya and Sobhita's ages as well.

article_image4

Akhil

Naga Chaitanya is 38, and Sobhita is 32, making Chaitanya six years older. Netizens consider them a well-matched couple. However, if the rumors about Akhil's fiancee being 39 are true, it would be quite surprising.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Did Avinash Mishra finally confessed his feelings for Eisha Singh? [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Did Avinash Mishra finally confessed his feelings for Eisha Singh? [WATCH]

Diljit Dosanjh in Kolkata: Actor-singer enjoys 'Yellow Taxi' ride, visits Dakshineswar Temple, Howrah Bridge and more (WATCH) RBA

Diljit Dosanjh in Kolkata: Singer enjoys 'Yellow Taxi' ride, visits Dakshineswar Temple, Howrah Bridge & more

Pornography case: 'Unacceptable To Drag My Wife...' says Raj Kundra ED raids properties of Shilpa Shetty in Mumbai, UP RBA

Pornography case: 'Unacceptable To Drag My Wife...' says Raj Kundra after ED raids properties of Shilpa Shetty

Hema panel report: Actor Maala Parvathy moves Supreme Court against probe, WCC opposes her petition dmn

Hema panel report: Actor Maala Parvathy moves Supreme Court against probe, WCC opposes her petition

Pushpa 2 'Peelings' Song teaser: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer song to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Pushpa 2 'Peelings' Song teaser: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer song to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Recent Stories

India vs PM XI: Rohit, Gill miss pink-ball game time as rain washes out Day 1; match now set for 50 overs snt

India vs PM XI: Rohit, Gill miss pink-ball game time as rain washes out Day 1; match now set for 50 overs

Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post leaves fans wondering about her status: 'Push yourself to..' NTI

Malaika Arora’s latest Instagram post leaves fans wondering about her status: 'Push yourself to ..'

Tamil Nadu weather: Cyclone Fengal warning in Coimbatore, Nilgiris; risk of heavy rain, floods, and landslides RBA

Tamil Nadu weather: Cyclone Fengal warning in Coimbatore, Nilgiris; risk of heavy rain, floods, and landslides

Maidaan, Jigra to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 10 biggest Bollywood flops of 2024 NTI

Maidaan, Jigra to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 10 Bollywood flops of 2024

Maidaan, Jigra to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 10 biggest Bollywood flops of 2024 NTI

Maidaan, Jigra to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 10 Bollywood flops of 2024

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon