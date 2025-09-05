Image Credit : Instagram

The Akkineni family is known for romantic films. Chaitanya mentioned a shift in him after Majili and Love Story. He misses doing romantic films but prioritizes quality over quantity, aiming for one good film a year.

Majili starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya is his big hit after many years. This film came out when they got married and with the hype, the film did really well at the box office.