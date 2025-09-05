- Home
Naga Chaitanya's 16 Year Cinema Journey: Life After Majili With Samantha and Career Evolution
Naga Chaitanya has completed 16 years in cinema, carving a niche with versatile roles and steady growth. From his hit film Majili with Samantha to his evolving career choices, his journey reflects both highs and lessons.
Akkineni Naga Chaitanya completed 16 years in Tollywood. He debuted in 2009 with Josh, which unfortunately didn't do well at the box office. His first hit came with Ye Maaya Chesave, co-starring Samantha. Gradually building his career, Chaitanya is now a popular hero in Tollywood.
Naga Chaitanya has starred in successful films like Ye Maaya Chesave, Tadakha, 100% Love, Manam, Majili, Love Story, and Thank You. In an interview, he discussed his career, expressing satisfaction and emphasizing the importance of learning from each film, regardless of the outcome, as advised by his father.
The Akkineni family is known for romantic films. Chaitanya mentioned a shift in him after Majili and Love Story. He misses doing romantic films but prioritizes quality over quantity, aiming for one good film a year.
Majili starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya is his big hit after many years. This film came out when they got married and with the hype, the film did really well at the box office.
Naga Chaitanya's perspective on social media trolling has changed with time and experience. He acknowledges both criticism and appreciation, choosing to take both equally.
Naga Chaitanya is currently working on a mythological adventure thriller directed by Karthik Dandu, reportedly his highest-budget film to date.