Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya appeared in Nampally Court regarding a defamation case filed against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha over her controversial remarks about their family.

The sensational comments made by Telangana Minister Konda Surekha have now led to a legal issue where the Akkineni film family has responded to the defamation suit against her. Following this, veteran actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya appeared before the Manoranjan Court on Wednesday in Nampally. Both actors personally attended the hearing and gave their statements before the judge.

Controversial Remarks That Triggered the Case

While targeting BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) when Minister Konda Surekha intended allegations against Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya for their roles in the divorce of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha. Konda Surekha alleged that Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya pressurized Samantha to knock KTR's door to stave off the demolition of a convention center certainly owned by the family. The minister alleged that refusal of that request was one of the reasons for divorce of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya.

The comments immediately snowballed into an uproar and were well-known. The allegations were strongly condemned by the Akkineni family, and they called them damaging to their personal lives and reputations.

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya in Court Over Konda Surekha’s Defamation

Nagarjuna did not mince his words against the comments of the minister in public as also in the court when he said, "People in responsible positions should be very careful in discussing personal lives of film personalities in political disputes. Our family has been falsely and baselessly accused, and these must be withdrawn at once."

His wife Amala, sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil, also expressed their displeasure regarding Konda Surekha's comments calling them unwarranted and very damaging.

Evidence Submitted in Court

For their case, the Akkinenis submitted video clippings and social media links containing Konda Surekha's statements. Nagarjuna argued these comments have lowered his family's image, formed a false narrative, and left a negative thinking in public.

The case has been going on for several months before the Nampally Special Court, with both the Akkineni family and Konda Surekha appearing for hearings. In the latest sitting, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya gave their evidence but were adjourned into the next hearing.