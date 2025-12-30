- Home
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the winner of Bigg Boss 16 and the star in Naagin 7, is trending as fans and media wonder about her remuneration for Ekta Kapoor’s show.
Naagin 7's lead actress, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, is now dominating on social media following her debut this weekend. With all eyes on her performance, fans and the media are wondering about how much she supposedly received for her role in Ekta Kapoor's blockbuster program.
According to Bollywood Life, Priyanka charged about Rs. 1.5 lakh for each episode of Naagin 7. When she was a competitor on Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka allegedly charged roughly Rs. 5 lakh per week.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's net worth is believed to be between Rs 20 and 25 crore, which includes all of her assets. When Priyanka started the entertainment world, she didn't own a home or a car. However, she allegedly bought a mansion soon after winning Bigg Boss 16. Photos of her 2BHK apartment have appeared online, however it is unclear if the property is owned or rented.
Fans praised Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's debut in Naagin 7.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks to have already impressed audiences with her performance in Naagin 7. The first two episodes of the program launched over the weekend, on December 27 and 28, and received a lot of attention and acclaim. After viewing the episode, a person wrote, praising her natural acting skills: "Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is simply wonderful in Naagin 7.
Her acting feels very natural (sic). Another complimented the actress as "Nàagin 7 Super Hit." Priyanka is a wonderful actor, and her performance is next level. "Too good." Someone more posted, "Seriously hated her and Eisha so much in Bigg Boss but they proved their acting in Naagin (sic)."
