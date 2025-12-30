Image Credit : instagram

According to Bollywood Life, Priyanka charged about Rs. 1.5 lakh for each episode of Naagin 7. When she was a competitor on Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka allegedly charged roughly Rs. 5 lakh per week.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's net worth is believed to be between Rs 20 and 25 crore, which includes all of her assets. When Priyanka started the entertainment world, she didn't own a home or a car. However, she allegedly bought a mansion soon after winning Bigg Boss 16. Photos of her 2BHK apartment have appeared online, however it is unclear if the property is owned or rented.