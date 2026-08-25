Mystery Movies: 5 Mind-Bending Films That Will Leave You Questioning Everything
Here are five underrated mystery films that may have flown under the radar but deserve your attention. With gripping stories, unexpected twists and suspense, these movies will keep you guessing until the very end.
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1. Forgotten (2017)
A young man's brother returns home 19 days after being kidnapped, but he seems like a completely different person. The younger brother starts noticing strange changes in his behaviour, slowly uncovering dark family secrets. This Korean thriller will turn everything you think you know completely upside down.
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2. The Body (2012)
A woman's body suddenly vanishes from the morgue. As the police start their investigation, they become more and more suspicious of her husband. This Spanish thriller makes every new clue question the last one, keeping the truth hidden until the final moments.
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3. Coherence (2013)
A group of friends get together for a dinner party on the night a comet is passing over Earth. Suddenly, the power goes out, and a series of bizarre events takes their story to a whole new level. This sci-fi mystery will have you asking 'What is even real?' until the very end.
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4. The Vast of Night (2019)
The story is set in a small American town during the 1950s. A young radio DJ and a telephone operator discover a strange, mysterious audio frequency one night. This unique sci-fi film slowly builds up the suspense as they try to find out where the sound is coming from and what's behind it.
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5. The Endless (2017)
Two brothers escaped a strange cult when they were young. Years later, they receive a mysterious video tape from the same group. They decide to go back, only to find that the events happening there have no logical explanation. This film is a unique experience, mixing UFOs, cults, and time loops to create a truly mind-bending story. **One thing is common in these 5 films!**Most of these movies don't follow the usual 'hero chases villain' formula. Instead, they make you, the viewer, ask questions and piece together the mystery using small clues. So, if you want to enjoy the twists without any spoilers, it's best to watch them directly instead of Googling the plot!
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