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5. The Endless (2017)

Two brothers escaped a strange cult when they were young. Years later, they receive a mysterious video tape from the same group. They decide to go back, only to find that the events happening there have no logical explanation. This film is a unique experience, mixing UFOs, cults, and time loops to create a truly mind-bending story. **One thing is common in these 5 films!**Most of these movies don't follow the usual 'hero chases villain' formula. Instead, they make you, the viewer, ask questions and piece together the mystery using small clues. So, if you want to enjoy the twists without any spoilers, it's best to watch them directly instead of Googling the plot!