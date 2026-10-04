Janhvi Kapoor condemned the AI-morphed video of her song, calling it 'deeply violating' and 'bordering on sexual assault'. She thanked her co-star Jr NTR and fellow actors Chiranjeevi and Vijay Deverakonda for speaking out against the violation.

'Bordering on sexual assault' In a strongly worded statement, Janhvi said the issue goes far beyond the AI-generated videos she has faced in recent days. “The criminal misuse of technology to objectify women and circulate fictionalised content without consent is deeply violating, bordering on sexual assault,” Janhvi said in an Instagram story, stressing that almost every woman in the film industry has faced some version of such behaviour.The actor underlined that consent, choice and respect for a woman's body should be among the most basic principles of humanity. “Consent, choice, and respect for a woman’s body should be among the basic notions of humanity. Yet somehow, they continue to be treated as complicated. They are not. It is surprising that it still seems too nuanced for some people to understand that even if a woman says yes five days in a row and no on the sixth, that no must be respected,” Janhvi said.The actor also highlighted how she has personally dealt with such issues throughout her career, adding, “This goes far beyond the AI videos I have dealt with over the last few days, or anything I have personally experienced throughout my career. It is about the larger reality of being a woman, the gaze, the judgement, the constant negotiation for safety, and the feeling that our boundaries somehow remain open to interpretation. That threat has now expanded into the digital sphere, when we have not even adequately addressed the very real, physical fear that continues to disrupt the lives of women every day.”Janhvi further argued that the conversation cannot be limited to telling women to “protect your daughter.” She credited men who are willing to speak up against such behaviour as an important part of that change. Actors rally in support of Janhvi In particular, Janhvi thanked Jr NTR for taking a strong stand against the misuse of AI and condemning the violation. “I am deeply touched by NTR sir for taking such a strong stand and condemning this violation,” she said, adding that when a public figure admired by millions speaks up about an issue that may not directly concern him, “it makes a difference to every woman who has experienced some degree of this behaviour.”Janhvi also thanked Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and Khushbu Sundar for amplifying the sentiment and calling for action against what she described as an immoral mentality and practice. The actor concluded by questioning why women still have to ask for something as fundamental as being treated and seen as human beings.Janhvi Kapoor’s strong words arrived on the heels of reactions from the likes of other actors, who called out the misuse of AI and technology Earlier on Saturday, Jr NTR condemned the alleged circulation of a morphed video of his song 'Chuttamalle' from his movie 'Devara: Part I', calling it "disgusting, sick and shameless".Jr NTR expressed his displeasure over the use of AI in creating a morphed video of 'Chuttamalle', warning the alleged culprits that he would take legal action against them. Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 3, 2026 Penning a note on his X, Jr NTR wrote, "Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words."Showing their support, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Chiranjeevi spoke out on the issue. In a post on X, Chiranjeevi said he was deeply disturbed by the video and strongly condemned the use of AI for such content. “I am deeply disturbed by the use of AI to create degrading and morphed videos of a woman. Such acts are cruel, shameful and completely unacceptable. I strongly condemn them,” he wrote. I am deeply disturbed by the use of AI to create degrading and morphed videos of a woman. Such acts are cruel, shameful and completely unacceptable. I strongly condemn them. This is not an issue concerning just one individual or one film. Today, it has happened to someone else.… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 3, 2026Chiranjeevi also said he plans to take up the matter with the Telugu Film Chamber, Producers’ Council and other industry bodies. He suggested setting up a committee and support cell to help people affected by such content and work with cybercrime authorities. He also urged the Telugu film industry, including artists, technicians, audiences and fans, to come together against the misuse of AI.In support of Jr NTR’s strong warning against the misuse of AI, Deverakonda described such acts as “insensitive.” Vijay Deverakonda reshared the ‘RRR’ star’s tweet and wrote, “We have stooped to the levels of absolute lowlife. Whoever is responsible for this should not be spared. They must face the harshest possible legal consequences and be made an example of. We must not let this go. when did we became so insensitive to each other. What kind of parenting is going on? what kind of society are we living in? Where we find joy in degrading each other? At a time when the world is debating and fearing how AI disrupt livelihoods and take away jobs, these idiots are using that very technology to do utter nonsense.” We have stooped to the levels of absolute lowlife. Whoever is responsible for this should not be spared. They must face the harshest possible legal consequences and be made an example of. We must not let this go. when did we became so insensitive to each other. What kind of… https://t.co/eVP6zC9DTG — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 3, 2026Released in September 2024, Devara: Part 1 stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The song ‘Chuttamalle’ was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has finally broken her silence on the AI-morphed video of her song ‘Chuttamalle', calling the misuse of technology to objectify women and circulate fictionalised content without consent “deeply violating” and “bordering on sexual assault.” The actor also expressed gratitude to her ‘Devara’ co-star Jr NTR and fellow actors Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and Khushbu Sundar for speaking out against the misuse of technology and supporting her.In a strongly worded statement, Janhvi said the issue goes far beyond the AI-generated videos she has faced in recent days. “The criminal misuse of technology to objectify women and circulate fictionalised content without consent is deeply violating, bordering on sexual assault,” Janhvi said in an Instagram story, stressing that almost every woman in the film industry has faced some version of such behaviour.The actor underlined that consent, choice and respect for a woman's body should be among the most basic principles of humanity. “Consent, choice, and respect for a woman’s body should be among the basic notions of humanity. Yet somehow, they continue to be treated as complicated. They are not. It is surprising that it still seems too nuanced for some people to understand that even if a woman says yes five days in a row and no on the sixth, that no must be respected,” Janhvi said.The actor also highlighted how she has personally dealt with such issues throughout her career, adding, “This goes far beyond the AI videos I have dealt with over the last few days, or anything I have personally experienced throughout my career. It is about the larger reality of being a woman, the gaze, the judgement, the constant negotiation for safety, and the feeling that our boundaries somehow remain open to interpretation. That threat has now expanded into the digital sphere, when we have not even adequately addressed the very real, physical fear that continues to disrupt the lives of women every day.”Janhvi further argued that the conversation cannot be limited to telling women to “protect your daughter.” She credited men who are willing to speak up against such behaviour as an important part of that change.In particular, Janhvi thanked Jr NTR for taking a strong stand against the misuse of AI and condemning the violation. “I am deeply touched by NTR sir for taking such a strong stand and condemning this violation,” she said, adding that when a public figure admired by millions speaks up about an issue that may not directly concern him, “it makes a difference to every woman who has experienced some degree of this behaviour.”Janhvi also thanked Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and Khushbu Sundar for amplifying the sentiment and calling for action against what she described as an immoral mentality and practice. The actor concluded by questioning why women still have to ask for something as fundamental as being treated and seen as human beings.Janhvi Kapoor’s strong words arrived on the heels of reactions from the likes of other actors, who called out the misuse of AI and technology Earlier on Saturday, Jr NTR condemned the alleged circulation of a morphed video of his song 'Chuttamalle' from his movie 'Devara: Part I', calling it "disgusting, sick and shameless".Jr NTR expressed his displeasure over the use of AI in creating a morphed video of 'Chuttamalle', warning the alleged culprits that he would take legal action against them. Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 3, 2026 Penning a note on his X, Jr NTR wrote, "Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words."Showing their support, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Chiranjeevi spoke out on the issue. In a post on X, Chiranjeevi said he was deeply disturbed by the video and strongly condemned the use of AI for such content. “I am deeply disturbed by the use of AI to create degrading and morphed videos of a woman. Such acts are cruel, shameful and completely unacceptable. I strongly condemn them,” he wrote. I am deeply disturbed by the use of AI to create degrading and morphed videos of a woman. Such acts are cruel, shameful and completely unacceptable. I strongly condemn them. This is not an issue concerning just one individual or one film. Today, it has happened to someone else.… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 3, 2026Chiranjeevi also said he plans to take up the matter with the Telugu Film Chamber, Producers’ Council and other industry bodies. He suggested setting up a committee and support cell to help people affected by such content and work with cybercrime authorities. He also urged the Telugu film industry, including artists, technicians, audiences and fans, to come together against the misuse of AI.In support of Jr NTR’s strong warning against the misuse of AI, Deverakonda described such acts as “insensitive.” Vijay Deverakonda reshared the ‘RRR’ star’s tweet and wrote, “We have stooped to the levels of absolute lowlife. Whoever is responsible for this should not be spared. They must face the harshest possible legal consequences and be made an example of. We must not let this go. when did we became so insensitive to each other. What kind of parenting is going on? what kind of society are we living in? Where we find joy in degrading each other? At a time when the world is debating and fearing how AI disrupt livelihoods and take away jobs, these idiots are using that very technology to do utter nonsense.” We have stooped to the levels of absolute lowlife. Whoever is responsible for this should not be spared. They must face the harshest possible legal consequences and be made an example of. We must not let this go. when did we became so insensitive to each other. What kind of… https://t.co/eVP6zC9DTG — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 3, 2026Released in September 2024, Devara: Part 1 stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The song ‘Chuttamalle’ was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao. (ANI)