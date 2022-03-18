Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mujib Poster: Shyam Benegal’s India-Bangladesh co-produced biopic on ‘Bangabandhu’, released

    First Published Mar 18, 2022, 2:39 PM IST

    Speaking on the film’s poster release, filmmaker Shyam Benegal said that Mujib – The Making of a Nation is an emotional film for him. The film stars Bangladeshi actor Arifin Shuvoo as Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

    Image: Press Information Bureau

    The poster of filmmaker Shyam Benegal’s upcoming biopic ‘Mujib – The Making of a Nation’ was released on Friday in Mumbai. The biopic is based on the life of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who is known as the father of the nation of Bangladesh. ‘Bangabandhu’ biopic, is a joint production of India and Bangladesh which is being made under the Audio-Visual Co-Production Agreement between the two neighbouring countries.

    Image: Press Information Bureau

    The poster launch event was held at the National Film Development Corporation on the 102nd birth anniversary of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The biopic was initially announced by the two countries on the centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary. The film’s production has been completed, and thus its poster was launched on Friday.

    ALSO READ: Kerala elephant killing: I am shocked by such barbarity, says Shyam Benegal

    Image: Press Information Bureau

    Speaking on the occasion of the film’s poster release, Director Shyam Benegal spoke of how emotional a film it has been for him, adding that it was also tough to show Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s life on the screen.  “Mujib – The Making of a Nation remains a very emotional film for me; to bring Bangabandhu’s towering life on reel is a tough task; we have portrayed his character in an uncompromising way. Mujib remained a great friend of India. We hope the poster connects with the audiences.”

    Image: Press Information Bureau

    The titular role will be played by Bangladeshi actor, Arifin Shuvoo. “Fascinated to be playing the role of Mujib. This is a dream come true. I am honoured to be a part of this iconic project, and to be directed by the legend himself, Shyam Benegal Ji. No words to express how big this feature film is for me and for my nation,” said the actor, further adding that he felt “the warmth and great hospitality during the production of the film in India”.

    ALSO READ: Sad that Karan Johar has to prove his patriotism: Benegal

    Image: Press Information Bureau

    Shyam Benegal’s Mujib – The Making of a Nation has been shot in India as well as in Bangladesh. Film’s production was completed in December 2021. The film's poster was released in Englisha s well as in Bangla.

