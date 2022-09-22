Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa's SEXY Bhojpuri video 'Meri Ye Jawani' goes viral on YouTube-WATCH

    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's popular song 'Meri Ye Jawani' sung by Khusboo Jain is now going viral on social media and YouTube-take a look

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    One of the boldest and most attractive actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry is Monalisa. The actress routinely creates risk-taking images and dancing videos that become viral on social media. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Over 3 million Instagram users follow the actress. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has also appeared in films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The actress has appeared on the well-known reality programme "Bigg Boss." The "Bigg Boss" viewers showed Monalisa a lot of support. The audience liked his risk-taking approach.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The music video for the song showcases Monalisa dancing sexily. The audience enjoys the Bhojpuri Queen's dance movements. On YouTube, the song has accumulated 20k likes and 11,308,466 views. There are several fan comments on this video.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On social media, Monalisa enjoys chatting with her fans and followers. Her captivating performances keep grabbing the attention of her audience. Also Read: Sofia Hayat in hospital; Bigg Boss 7 contestant collapsed while doing Yoga

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans may learn about the actresses' personal and professional life through social media. To keep her admirers informed, she shared several posts and reels. Also Read: Akshara Singh's SEXY Bhojpuri video with Pawan Singh goes viral-WATCH

