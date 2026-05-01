Filmmaker Mohit Suri received a special post-birthday gift - an autographed cricket bat - from Sachin Tendulkar. The ecstatic director called it a 'dream-come-true' moment and shared pictures of the bat with his fans on social media.

It's a dream-come-true moment for filmmaker Mohit Suri as he has received an autographed cricket bat from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Basking in the joy of receiving the special gift, Mohit shared pictures of the autographed bat and wrote, "Best post birthday gift. It's a dream come true to get an autographed bat from the God of cricket himself @sachintendulkar. Huge huge fan sir, my friends are going to be super jealous."

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The 'Saiyaara' director also mentioned the bat being a post-birthday gift from the cricketing legend. Sachin Tendulkar shared his warm greetings to Suri and wrote, "Dear Mohit Best Wishes," followed by his autograph.

Birthday Wishes Pour In

Mohit Suri celebrated his birthday on April 11, receiving an outpouring of wishes from fans and friends from the industry.

Suri's 'Saiyaara' actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda also wished the filmmaker.

"BEST MAN. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @mohitsuri," Ahaan wrote on Instagram.

Aneet Padda shared an adorable and heartfelt birthday post for Mohit Suri, offering a glimpse into their off-screen bond. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, "You're a bit like an alchemist, catching things most people miss, quiet pain, love hidden in the eyes and turning it into something we can all feel. And somehow it doesn't stay yours, it becomes ours. I have too much to thank you for. You've taught my heart the courage to feel out loud and to lead with it. You've shown me a really beautiful way to live."

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On the Work Front

On the work front, Mohit Suri is set to reunite with Ahaan and Aneet for an upcoming project.

The trio is back for "an intense romance laced with heart-tugging music".

The film will be backed by Yash Raj Films and will be a blend of "heartfelt storytelling with unforgettable melodies", as per a press note.

The film is set to go on floors later this year and will be eyeing a 2027 theatrical release worldwide. (ANI)