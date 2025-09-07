Image Credit : X

Net Worth and Earnings

In 2025, Mohanlal was estimated to have his net worth between ₹410 and ₹500 crore (around $50–60 million). Primarily, his income from movies remains his main revenue stream, where he charges ₹20–25 crore per film, thus ranking among the highest-paid actors in Malayalam movies.

Other than films, he has income from endorsements, stage shows, and appearances on reality television. For hosting a popular reality show, it has been reported that he received over ₹18 crore, further increasing his annual income.