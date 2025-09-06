Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 heats up as host Mohanlal confronts contestant Anumol over allegations against Aryan and Gizele. Anumol’s claims and reenactment sparked controversy, drawing social media criticism and intense house drama.

Kochi: The latest teaser for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has escalated the drama, showing host Mohanlal in an unusually stern mood as he confronts contestant Anumol. Known for his calm demeanor, the superstar appeared visibly upset while addressing the controversy surrounding her recent allegations against fellow contestants Aryan and Gizele. Anumol had accused Aryan and Gizele of inappropriate behavior in the house, even claiming to have witnessed them kissing. She went so far as to reenact the alleged incident in the living area, sparking widespread reaction among viewers. During the confrontation, Mohanlal sharply questioned Anumol, expressing disappointment and emphasizing the importance of the show’s reputation. “How can you say you don’t know after making such claims?” he asked, cutting off her attempts to defend herself.

The confrontation also involved other contestants, including wildcards Jishin and Mastani, suggesting that the issue extended beyond a single dispute. Social media erupted following the teaser, with fans criticizing Anumol for allegedly creating unnecessary drama. Mohanlal’s rare display of anger underlines the host’s commitment to maintaining decorum within the Bigg Boss house.

Who is Anumol?

Anumol is one of the most popular contestants among viewers on Bigg Boss, known for filling the stage with her presence. She first gained attention through television serials and later rose to fame with the TV show Star Magic. Fondly called “Anukkutti” by her fans, Anumol entered the house as a contestant in the seventh season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. Alongside acting, she is also active in modeling and on social media. Even during her school days, Anumol had a keen interest in acting and modeling and has modeled for several brands. She has appeared in movies such as Kalyanam, Maheshum Maruthiyum, and TV serials including Paadatha Painkili. She enjoys a large fan following on social media, with her pictures and videos often going viral quickly. She has also received the Kerala State Television Award for Best Actress for her performance in the serial Surabhi & Suhasini. A 30-year-old native of Thiruvananthapuram, Anumol completed her schooling at Aryanad Government Vocational Higher Secondary School and earned a degree in Sanskrit from Kerala University. She is known for her comedic timing and ease in handling roles, as well as for her expressive gestures, which have become her trademark.