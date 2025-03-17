Shakti Kapoor recalls Mithun Chakraborty's ragging at FTII Pune; Read

Entertainment
Shakti Kapoor recently recalled his days at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune, where Mithun Chakraborty was his senior.
Shakti Kapoor recalled in a DD Urdu chat, "I arrived at the hostel with a beer, feeling like a star," where he first met Mithun Chakraborty.
Shakti says, "He was standing at the gate in a dhoti. His body was muscular and his clothes had holes. I offered him beer, he refused, saying it was not allowed in the institute."
According to Shakti, Mithun dragged him into the room by the leg. He says, "He threw me on the floor and asked - How dare you offer beer to a senior?"
Shakti Kapoor recalled Mithun and his friends teasing him about his hair, saying it was the "darkness of the night" before shaving his head.
Shakti Kapoor recalled, "I looked like a monkey and started crying." His ragging didn't stop there; he was also made to swim 40 rounds on a cold night.
Shakti says, "I touched his feet and begged for mercy, asking him to let me go home to Delhi." Later, Mithun explained to him how to respect seniors.
Mithun Chakraborty and Shakti Kapoor are now good friends, having starred together in films like Pyaar Ka Mandir, Dalal, and Shapit.
