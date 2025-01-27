‘Miss standing on my feet,' says Rashmika Mandanna with 3 fractures and muscle tear, shares X-ray with fans

Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna posted a few videos and pictures on Instagram of herself preparing for the trailer premiere event in Mumbai. She also shared that her foot has suffered three fractures and a muscle tear.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 10:40 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 10:40 AM IST

Rashmika Mandanna recently attended the Chhaava trailer presentation in Mumbai while hobbling from a foot ailment. She recently turned to social media to reveal that her foot has three fractures and a muscle rupture. The actor resorted to Instagram to post a few videos and images of herself preparing for the trailer presentation event in Mumbai, highlighting the seriousness of her condition. She also posted a photo of her medical report and X-ray.

article_image2

The first video clip shows her preparing for the Chhaava trailer presentation in her wheelchair. The footage then shows her co-star, Vicky Kaushal, assisting her as she staggered to the stage.

article_image3

Captioning this video clip, she wrote, “My life currently Promoting Chhaava -I felt so honoured, blessed and grateful to have played Maharani Yesubai. She wouldn’t show her pain to her people and neither will I. Smiling through it all as always."

article_image4

The next footage shows Rashmika's pal writing something on the cast of her damaged foot. The images below show her medical report and an X-Ray that reveals the three fractures. Sharing her situation, “Rashmika wrote, “My girls made it look so cute from the outside Swipe But the inside there are – 3 fractures and a muscle tear (Ps: not so cute)."
 

article_image5

The last clip showed Rashmika blowing kisses to her fans and sending hugs. She added, “Haven’t put my foot down in 2 weeks – I really do miss just standing on my own two feet. Please do take good care of yourselves. And DO NOT TAKE IT LIGHTLY when people say that to you..!! I am sending you all love and strength and I am holding all your love and strength very dearly. Biggest hugs to all of you".

article_image6

Her supporters left positive comments in the comments area. Her Thama co-star Ayushmann Khurrana responded on her post, wishing her a fast recovery. “Get well soon Rash! Chaava to Thama soon pls," he wrote.

article_image7

Rashmika suffered a leg injury while working out at the gym on January 12. Despite this, she is continuing to perform her professional obligations. She had resorted to social media to offer an update on her condition.

article_image8

She shared photographs of herself seated on a chair with her sore foot on a cushion, “Well… happy New Year to me I guess! (Woman facepalming emoji) Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine (smiling face with tear and smiling face with tear emojis). Now I’m in ‘hop mode’ for the next few weeks or months or god only knows, so seems like I’ll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera! (Heart with an arrow and smiling face with hearts emojis)."

article_image9

Rashmika on the professional front:

Rashmika will next appear in Chhaava, which follows Pushpa 2: The Rule. Vicky Kaushal acts as the main in this historical drama. Chhaava is expected to enter cinemas on February 14. In the film, Vicky will portray Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Maharani Yesubai was the Maratha ruler's wife, also known as Chhatrapati Maharani of the Maratha Kingdom.

The film is produced by Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar. It also stars Akshaye Khanna.

