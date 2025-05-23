Mirzapur to Sacred Games: Top 5 Web series/movies of Pankaj Tripathi
With rumors of Pankaj Tripathi potentially replacing Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3, here's a look at 5 of his awesome web series and movies you can enjoy right now
| Published : May 23 2025, 09:23 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Image Credit : instagram
Pankaj Tripathi is known for his amazing acting. He's done films and web series. Let's check out some of his best and most popular work.
26
Image Credit : instagram
1. One of Pankaj Tripathi's best is Mirzapur. He plays the awesome Kaleen Bhaiya. The series has 3 seasons and also stars Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
36
Image Credit : instagram
2. In Sacred Games, Pankaj Tripathi plays Guruji, a fan favorite. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Radhika Apte. Watch it on Netflix.
46
Image Credit : instagram
3. Criminal Justice is a great courtroom drama with Pankaj as a lawyer. It also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Vikrant Massey, and Anupriya Goenka. It has 4 seasons. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
56
Image Credit : instagram
4. Gangs of Wasseypur is a fantastic film. Pankaj plays butcher Sultan Qureshi. He's in both parts. Watch it on Netflix.
66
Image Credit : instagram
5. Stree is a blockbuster horror-comedy. Pankaj plays Rudra. It also stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Watch it on Netflix.
Top Stories