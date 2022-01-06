  • Facebook
    Mimi Chakraborty to Dev to Parambrata Chattopadhyay; 9 Bengali celebs tested COVID-19 positive

    First Published Jan 6, 2022, 12:14 PM IST
    Following a surge in cases within the Bengali film industry, the West Bengal government has temporarily postponed the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival.

    Bengali actor-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty took to social media to share that she tested positive for Covid-19. Not just Mimi last few days, many Bengali celebs have shared that they have been positive with Coronavirus. 
     

    Mimi Chakraborty is currently under home isolation, urged everyone to be safe.“I have tested positive for Covid. however, I have not gone out of my house or had any public interactions in the past few days. It has got me pretty bad guys. I am consulting my doctor and have kept myself in home isolation. I would request everyone to take proper precautions and always wear a mask to avoid any risk. Please be safe and mask up," Mimi tweeted.
     

    Celebrity couple filmmaker Raj Chakraborty and actress Subhashree Ganguly tested COVID once again. Subhashree took to her Insta handle to announce everyone about their condition.
     

    Bengali singer-music composer Jeet Gannguli, National award winner director Srijit Mukherji tested positive for COVID. 

    Popular actress Parno Mittra, who had tested positive for the virus last year, has tested positive for COVID again. 

    Tollywood superstar-turned-MP Dev and his actor-girlfriend Rukmini Maitra have tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, Dev wrote: "Thanku for the Concern. Got the results. Yes I am Positive with almost No Symptoms. Right now in a Home Isolation." Also Read: Nora Fatehi tests COVID-19 positive; actress bedridden, under doctor's supervision

    Actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who was last seen in Netflix show Aranyak with Raveen Tandon, confirmed he had tested COVID-19 positive earlier in the day. "Had mild symptoms in Mumbai on the 27th, but had tested negative. Returned to kolkata on the 30th. Became completely symptom-free by 2nd, but got a routine test done anyway day before, results came now and it’s positive. Will test again in three days," he tweeted. Also Read: Ekta Kapoor to John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur and more, 11 Bollywood celebs turned Covid-19 positive recently

    TV director Susanta Das, who was busy with his upcoming show Alta Phoring, also tested positive for Coronavirus. Following a surge in cases within the Tollywood film industry, the West Bengal government declared its decision to postpone the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival temporarily. The festival was scheduled to start on Jan 7.

