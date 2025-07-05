Image Credit : Social Media

'Metro In Dino's' First Day Earnings

Anurag Basu's musical romantic drama 'Metro In Dino' had a decent opening day at the box office. According to the latest update from Sacnilk, the film earned 3.35 crore rupees on its first day. It will be interesting to see how the film performs over the weekend. 'Metro... In Dino' is a sequel to the 2007 film 'Life in a Metro,' which earned 80 lakhs on its opening day.