MEOW! Karl Lagerfeld's famous cat Choupette FINALLY reacts to Doja Cat, Jared Leto's Met Gala outfit (PHOTOS)

Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld's cat, was a popular option on the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala; here's what her official account had to say about the looks.



Choupette, the iconic cat of German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, has expressed her displeasure at Jared Leto and Doja Cat wearing designs inspired by her at the 2023 Met Gala.

This year's event honours the late fashion legend, who died at the age of 85. Here's what the Birman cat had to say about the much-discussed appearance.



Choupette, who is said to be worth $13 million, was a popular inspiration choice at this year's Met Gala as stars paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, who was known for his outspoken pronouncements.

The cat's official account has reacted to the clothes of actor Jared Leto and musician Doja Cat. "Do I have an identical twin somewhere?" "I give @dojacat and @jaredleto outfits 100/10 [cat smirking emoji]," @choupetteofficiel captioned.

"How about you?" What do you think about them? "Did you see the Met Gala?" The post comes to an end. The post included a photo of the cat, followed by photos of Leto and Doja from the Met Gala.

The two ensembles were among the most discussed looks of the much-anticipated annual fashion spectacle. While Leto wore a white fursuit from head to toe, Doja opted for a silver sequined Oscar de la Renta gown with cat ears and a prosthetic cat nose.

