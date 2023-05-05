Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MEOW! Karl Lagerfeld's famous cat Choupette FINALLY reacts to Doja Cat, Jared Leto's Met Gala outfit (PHOTOS)

    First Published May 5, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

    Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld's cat, was a popular option on the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala; here's what her official account had to say about the looks.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Choupette, the iconic cat of German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, has expressed her displeasure at Jared Leto and Doja Cat wearing designs inspired by her at the 2023 Met Gala.

    article_image2

    This year's event honours the late fashion legend, who died at the age of 85. Here's what the Birman cat had to say about the much-discussed appearance.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Choupette, who is said to be worth $13 million, was a popular inspiration choice at this year's Met Gala as stars paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, who was known for his outspoken pronouncements.

    article_image4

    The cat's official account has reacted to the clothes of actor Jared Leto and musician Doja Cat. "Do I have an identical twin somewhere?" "I give @dojacat and @jaredleto outfits 100/10 [cat smirking emoji]," @choupetteofficiel captioned.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "How about you?" What do you think about them? "Did you see the Met Gala?" The post comes to an end. The post included a photo of the cat, followed by photos of Leto and Doja from the Met Gala.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The two ensembles were among the most discussed looks of the much-anticipated annual fashion spectacle. While Leto wore a white fursuit from head to toe, Doja opted for a silver sequined Oscar de la Renta gown with cat ears and a prosthetic cat nose.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Lil Nas X, Chloe Fineman, Janelle Monaé, and Emma Chamberlain were among the other celebs that were inspired by Choupette on the red carpet. The cat was set to make her Met Gala debut this year but did not show up as planned. Choupette's official Instagram account acknowledged the invitation, writing, "A million thanks to all of you my fans, animal lovers, and Daddy's admirers," along with two photos of the blue-eyed cat.
     

