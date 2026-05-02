Meghana Raj Fulfils Late Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Dream, Meets Rajinikanth
On her wedding anniversary, actress Meghana Raj Sarja got emotional remembering her late husband, Chiranjeevi Sarja. She shared a heartfelt post on social media about fulfilling his dream.
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We became one on this day!
Meghana wrote, "This anniversary isn't just a date, Chiru... it's a feeling. It's the day we decided our dreams are one and the same."
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You are living through me.
She added, "I feel you in every step I take... You are closer to me than ever, living through me. You are becoming me in a way I can't explain."
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Meeting the one and only Thalaivar!
Meghana shared how Chiranjeevi worshipped Rajinikanth. "You made me meet the god of Indian cinema... through a film with the one and only Rajini sir! We did it!"
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This success is all yours, Chiru.
"Today, I believe I've brought our shared dream to life. This success, this milestone, this film... it's all for you," Meghana Sarja posted.
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Meghana Raj in Jailer 2?
Reports say Meghana Raj is acting in the movie 'Jailer 2'. However, she hasn't shared any official details about her role yet.
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Little Raayan meets the Superstar.
It was a special moment for Meghana's son, Raayan Raj Sarja, who also got to meet the legendary actor Rajinikanth.
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A family affair with Rajini sir.
The meeting was a family affair. Meghana Raj Sarja's father was also present and met with superstar Rajinikanth.
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